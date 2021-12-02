Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results

Snapchat's holiday market is dedicated to sharing augmented reality experiences from six major retailers, including Coca-Cola, Hollister, Prime Video, Under Armour, Verizon and Walmart. At a time when brands are participating in the holiday rush and are building out their online strategies, Snapchat kicked off its holiday market on Black Friday. The Snap Holiday Market gives users the ability to get special deals through participating brands via their Snapchat profiles. There are also special augmented reality lenses for the experience and without leaving their homes, users can visit Santa Claus in the market stand and take pictures with him.
