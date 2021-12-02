Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local shoppers were back in action this Black Friday, despite worries of supply chain issues, inflation and Covid. Tens of thousands of shoppers went hunting for deals today at Arden Fair. Mall officials say they’re expecting to beat their numbers from 2019, which saw more than 97,000 visitors in one day. Last year, only 34,700 shoppers showed up for Black Friday. Sanjay Varshney, Professor of Finance at Sacramento State, tells CBS13, “…the consumer is alive and wants to go out and shop.” He cautions bargain hunters that they may not experience the big sales they’ve seen in the...

