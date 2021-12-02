ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO The Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Like many shoppers, Kathleen Webber understands the struggles of...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Black Friday Sales Are Heating Up as Shoppers Battle Shortages

Black Friday, which is historically known as one of the busiest shopping days of the season, is gearing up to be one to set the record books. As the cost of inflation nears its highest prices in over three decades, would-be shoppers are searching ahead of time for ways to ensure stocking stuffers and gifts make their way under the tree this year.
alaskasnewssource.com

Boot shortages plaguing local shoppers

A Wasilla couple had their handmade wooden toys stolen in a U-Haul. Free community meals served in the Mat-Su on Thanksgiving. Watch what you toss down your drain during the holidays. Updated: 18 hours ago. There are a few things that should not be going down drains after the Thanksgiving...
WASILLA, AK
KBTX.com

Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is officially over and shoppers are officially on the hunt for the best Black Friday savings in the Brazos Valley. v as stores feel the impacts of the supply chain and release holidays savings earlier than in years past. In a survey released by the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shoppers#Holiday Shopping#Ap
WCAX

Businesses, shoppers navigate new stage of the pandemic

Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather. Black Friday had many people headed out to the stores looking for deals ahead of the Christmas season. Our Katharine Huntley spoke to shoppers about their finds. How you can help get a Christmas tree to a Vermont...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Deals or Disappointment? A Mixed Bag for Local Shoppers This Black Friday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local shoppers were back in action this Black Friday, despite worries of supply chain issues, inflation and Covid. Tens of thousands of shoppers went hunting for deals today at Arden Fair. Mall officials say they’re expecting to beat their numbers from 2019, which saw more than 97,000 visitors in one day. Last year, only 34,700 shoppers showed up for Black Friday. Sanjay Varshney, Professor of Finance at Sacramento State, tells CBS13, “…the consumer is alive and wants to go out and shop.” He cautions bargain hunters that they may not experience the big sales they’ve seen in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
eMarketer

Shortages lead shoppers to pivot their purchasing

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿As product availability remains strained this holiday season, consumers are taking a flexible approach to shopping. Between August and October, the majority of US shoppers either switched brands or products (39%) or switched retailers (32%) when their item of choice was unavailable. Meanwhile, 13% waited for the item to come back in stock, and 16% simply opted to do without.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Shopping
San Francisco Chronicle

Christmas tree frenzy comes early as Bay Area shoppers fear shortages

After 30 years operating the Christmas tree lot at San Francisco’s Marina Middle School, Sean Lake has a handle on shopping patterns the Sunday after Thanksgiving. People come either right before or right after the 49ers game starts. So he was surprised to open his gate at 9 a.m. to find cars lined up as if it were a tailgate lot instead of a tree lot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metroparent.com

How to Navigate the Holidays During COVID

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Michigan — along with cases of the flu now being reported — the upcoming winter holidays might have some families on edge about gathering — or at least with questions about keeping everyone safe. Dr. Dennis Cunningham, a pediatrician and the medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the best holiday deals Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you’re willing to do a little research — and even some negotiating.  […]
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Mixed-Reality Holiday Markets

Snapchat's holiday market is dedicated to sharing augmented reality experiences from six major retailers, including Coca-Cola, Hollister, Prime Video, Under Armour, Verizon and Walmart. At a time when brands are participating in the holiday rush and are building out their online strategies, Snapchat kicked off its holiday market on Black Friday. The Snap Holiday Market gives users the ability to get special deals through participating brands via their Snapchat profiles. There are also special augmented reality lenses for the experience and without leaving their homes, users can visit Santa Claus in the market stand and take pictures with him.
TECHNOLOGY
Telegraph

Jerseyville ready for holiday shoppers

JERSEYVILLE – Following Thanksgiving Thursday and the Black Friday shopping events observed by most retailers nationwide, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for local small businesses to cash in on the holiday shopping season with their one-of-a-kind products and services. Every day of the year is important for small business...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
KBTX.com

Online scammers target holiday shoppers

Person taken to hospital after being struck by car in College Station. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Santa Claus returns to Post Oak Mall for holiday pictures. Updated: 6 hours ago. The latest in local news,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WSLS

Navigating holiday travel as the Thanksgiving rush begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s the start of the holiday week travel rush. Millions are either on the move or about to be for Thanksgiving, a number that hasn’t been reached since before the start of the pandemic. Whether by car or by plane, preparation is key for getting to the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
bakingbusiness.com

Less horsepower to mix results in less strain

The more horsepower needed for stiffer doughs, the more wear bakers can put on the machine. Mixer configuration and mixing to energy can ease that burden. “We’re trying to be more efficient in our bowl and arm configuration, which allows us to shorten our mixing time and speed,” said Damian Morabito, president, Topos Mondial Corp. “With that efficient design, you’re pounding the machine less, and you’re running it less.”
INDUSTRY
Times Union

Car-Buying Advice: How To Navigate The Shortage And Still Come Away Happy

Instead of row upon row of new cars and trucks, tumbleweeds are rolling across auto dealership lots, due to high consumer demand and auto industry supply-chain problems, primarily a shortage of semiconductor computer chips, plus other production and delivery problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic. What can consumers do about...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy