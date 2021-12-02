ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $400 at Tigress Financial Partners

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
pulse2.com

Alphabet Stock (GOOG / GOOGL): $3,540 Price Target From Tigress Financial

The shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have received a price target of $3,540 from Tigress Financial. These are the details. The shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have received a price target of $3,540 from Tigress Financial. And Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth increased the price target from $3,185 while reiterating a “Strong Buy” rating.
pulse2.com

Marvell Technology Stock (MRVL): $108 Price Target From Craig-Hallum

The shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) have received a price target of $108 from Craig-Hallum. These are the details. The shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) have received a price target of $108 from Craig-Hallum. And Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on Marvell from $85 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares after the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results and Q4 FY23 guidance.
StreetInsider.com

Rani Therapeutics Holdsing s (RANI) PT Raised to $32 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes raised the price target on Rani Therapeutics Holdsing s (NASDAQ: RANI) to $32.00 (from $23.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Nvidia Stock Is Up More Than 50% So Far This Quarter: What To Expect Next?

Semiconductor giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has shot up by more than 50% - from $200 to over $340 – since early October. This latest run is the most impressive yet by a stock that has been making record high after record high since 2015. Nvidia stock is up over 150% year-to-date, and up over 460% just since early 2020. A look at the monthly chart reveals the full extent of the semiconductor boom.
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Hold

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Buy to Hold following results.The analyst commented, "DOCU's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (BOCN) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOCN) (NASDAQ: BOCNU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 16,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Marvell (MRVL) PT Raised to $120 at Rosenblatt; 'Just Pulled an Nvidia'

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann raised the price target on Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) to $120.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wedbush Downgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to Neutral on Valuation

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson downgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $300.00 (from $220.00) on valuation. The analyst notes fundamentals are only improving:. "We are downgrading NVDA to NEUTRAL on valuation," Bryson commented. "While typically we would want to tie a rating change to...
StreetInsider.com

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) PT Lowered to $88 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target on Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) to $88.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Investor's Business Daily

Jon Najarian: Managing Volatile Stocks With Options

Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, talks about using options to setup low risk / high return trades in an increasingly volatile market. Whether it's using a stock repair strategy on a damaged position like PayPal (PYPL) or multi-leg strategies, there are plenty of profit opportunities still out there. He also walks through a few stocks with long-term potential like Albemarle (ALB), Lucid Group, and Nvidia (NVDA). For the video version, show notes and charts, visit investors.com/podcast.
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

8x8 (EGHT) PT Raised to $36 at BTIG on Fuze Deal

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet raised the price target on 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) to $36.00 while maintaining a Buy rating after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
