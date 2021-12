The San Jose Sharks placed Evander Kane on waivers on Sunday, and on Monday he was one of two players to clear. Kane, who was the Sharks leading scorer last season, has had a lot of run-ins with drama in his home life. The 30-year-old was suspended for 21 games due to violating NHL COVID-19 protocol. Along with this, the drama with his ex-wife has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. Kane is expected to joining the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

