Family Relationships

JoJo Siwa on What She Admires Most About Her Mom: 'When She Knows She's Right, She Doesn't Back Down'

By Topher Gauk-Roger
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn are like two peas in a pod. JoJo, the 18-year-old dancer, singer and internet sensation, and her mother have remained extremely close since they were first introduced to audiences on reality television hit Dance Moms back in 2013. Now, the pair have their...

