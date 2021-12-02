ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka, ‘The Big Ragu’ dead at 69

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69. The veteran TV and stage actor’s passing was confirmed Thursday via his official Facebook fan page. No cause of death has been revealed at this...

nypost.com

