ABC’s Facts of Life re-creation has added another big name to its cast. Jon Stewart has joined Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast for the live episode, part of the network’s third Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, set to air Dec. 7. Stewart will be playing a “surprise role” in the show, per ABC. The Facts of Life re-enactment will be paired with a staging of its parent show, Diff’rent Strokes. That episode will feature Kevin Hart, John Lithgow and Damon Wayans. Ann Dowd will appear in both episodes as Mrs. Garrett, the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO