Kaley Cuoco Says 'It's Ok to Not be Ok' in Candid Birthday Post After Karl Cook Split

By Kelly Wynne
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Kaley Cuoco's party and she can cry if she wants to. The Big Bang Theory alum turned 36 on Tuesday, and she marked the occasion with a candid Instagram post about the emotional struggles she's been facing as of late. "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay....

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping home ranch

Kaley Cuoco had the grandest of weekends as she shared with fans a series of pictures and videos from a beautiful wedding she was part of. The actress revealed that her best friend got married and she organized the entire ceremony at her stunning home ranch. The ceremony took place...
Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Throwback Pic with Her Lookalike Sister on IG

Kaley Cuoco is serving up a dose of nostalgia in honor of her baby sister's birthday. On Instagram, the Big Bang Theory alum wished Briana Cuoco a very happy 33rd birthday with a rare childhood snap and a sweet tribute. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you, adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"
Kaley Cuoco's Birthday Message From Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Hilariously Heavy On The 'Johnny Galecki'

In the annals of most beloved sitcom couples of the modern TV era — certainly such annals exist, no? — Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Penny and Leonard Hofstadter are certainly somewhere in the upper echelon, which they reached without a working elevator. The two actors maintained a close friendship off the set, and have kept it going even after the CBS hit ended in 2020, though the pandemic and various personal and professional endeavors have obviously kept them from constant hang-outs in the interim. But Galecki can always be counted on to deliver memorable birthday wishes, and this year was no exception.
Kaley Cuoco Says She Feels 'Not Totally OK' on 36th Birthday Following Divorce

Kaley Cuoco has had a rollercoaster of a year. The Flight Attendant star announced in September that she and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, were divorcing. The Golden Globe nominee celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, and she admitted on her Instagram Story that it wasn't all sunshine on her big day. Alongside photos of a trip to Disneyland, Cuoco posted "Sometimes it's OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday," she wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory
