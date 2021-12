Dying Light is a first person action game with an emphasis on movement. You play as Kyle Crane, and agent for an organization for the GRE. Your job is to brave the zombie infested streets of Harran, fighting zombies, modifying weapons, and using your parkour skills to survive as you hunt down a man named Rais. The Platinum Edition on Switch also comes with a whole load of DLC (13!) that adds an entire game’s length to Dying Light’s already extensive campaign; with “The Following” (arguably) better than the game’s OG campaign.

