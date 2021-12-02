Man accused of stabbing driver during Merced road rage incident
A Merced man is now in custody following an alleged road rage attack. Merced Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Castillo on Wednesday. Officers were responding to a stabbing at Highway 59 and Santa Fe Drive at 3 pm when they got another report of shots fired at the same location. According to witnesses, Castillo and another man got into a fight at the intersection. Castillo stabbed the man in the stomach. The victim got a gun from his car and fired at Castillo. The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover. Castillo is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
