Merced, CA

Man accused of stabbing driver during Merced road rage incident

 2 days ago

A Merced man is now in custody following an alleged road rage attack.

Merced Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Castillo on Wednesday.

Officers were responding to a stabbing at Highway 59 and Santa Fe Drive at 3 pm when they got another report of shots fired at the same location.

According to witnesses, Castillo and another man got into a fight at the intersection. Castillo stabbed the man in the stomach.

The victim got a gun from his car and fired at Castillo.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Castillo is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

