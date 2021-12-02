ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: White House news briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DRsP_0dCCl3vr00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will answer reporters' questions Thursday morning at the White House.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
CNBC

Watch live: White House officials update nation on omicron Covid variant

[This stream is slated to begin at 1:40. Please refresh the page if you do not see the stream]. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and press secretary Jen Psaki will update the nation with the latest information on the omicron Covid variant that was first reported to world health officials a week ago.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Organizers Used Anonymous Burner Phones to Communicate with White House and Trump Family, Sources Say

Some of the organizers who planned the rally that took place on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6 allegedly used difficult-to-trace burner phones for their most “high level” communications with former President Trump’s team. Kylie Kremer, a top official in the March for Trump group that helped plan the Ellipse rally, directed an aide to pick up three burner phones days before Jan. 6, according to three sources who were involved in the event. One of the sources, a member of the March for Trump team, says Kremer insisted the phones be purchased using cash and described this as being...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video
MSNBC

Trump's post-White House grift

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and editor-at-large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes discuss Michael Cohen's recent comments that former president Donald Trump is "grifting" off the American people, using the allegations of a stolen election to fundraise. Nov. 29, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

White House considering response after first Omicron variant case found in U.S.

The White House is preparing to impose more restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. as the Omicron variant has been identified in California. Plus, conservatives are considering shutting down the government over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy