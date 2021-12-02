Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press briefing

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. It’s still morning. It's been a busy one. As we gather here, the Rules Committee is meeting. We have introduced legislation for the Continuing Resolution, which will hopefully be bought – planned to take up today on the Floor. We plan to take up on the Floor of the House. Sometime early today, it will come out of Rules Committee, go to the Floor, then we'll pass it and send it over to the Senate.

