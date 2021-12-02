Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press briefing
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday is set to hold her weekly press briefing.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
