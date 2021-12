The US reopened to the world on 8 November - albeit just to fully vaccinated travellers - after closing its borders for almost 20 months from the start of the pandemic.Now, less than a month later, the Biden Administration is adding to its entry rules for travellers in response to the emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19, which has so far been detected in more than 20 countries around the world, including the UK.This week has seen a slow trickle of information about the US’s intended rule changes, which will come into force on 6 December.So is it safe...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO