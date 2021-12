René Rechtman, CEO and co-founder of Moonbug Entertainment, was gearing up to launch an IPO for his 3-year-old digital kids’ content company. But earlier this year, two of his former Disney colleagues — Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer — came calling with an offer he couldn’t refuse. The duo dangled $3 billion in cash and stock for Moonbug to become part of their new media company, backed by private-­equity firm Blackstone, according to sources familiar with the deal. “We had no plans of selling our business. We’re growing like wildfire, and we had a lot of banks pitching up to go public...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO