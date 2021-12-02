ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Abrdn is to buy investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash, as traditional asset managers seek to build up customers using online providers. Banks and asset managers are looking at ways to capture a new breed of investors who tend to be younger...

#Interactive Investor#Wealth Management#Asset Managers#Assets Under Management#Uk#British#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase#Nutmeg#Jc Flowers#Standard Life#Abdn#Aberdeen#Kbw#M A
