ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The big cut

Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTAJ

US employers add 210,000 jobs in November, well under expectations

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Seeking Alpha

Falling Trends Of Affordability For New Homes

October 2021 saw the median new home sale price in the United States rise to a record 5.56 times the median household income. October 2021 saw the median new home sale price in the United States rise to a record 5.56 times the median household income. Consequently, the relative raw affordability of new homes fell to an all-time low as rising new home prices once again outpaced the growth of median household income:
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Dollar General to open 1k stores aimed at wealthier, more suburban shoppers

Suburban shoppers beware: a Popshelf location could soon be coming to a location near you. Dollar General is aiming to operate about 1,000 Popshelf stores by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, CNBC reported. As of late October, there are 30 locations operating in six states. The retailer launched...
BUSINESS
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy