Cary Grant was a legendary actor. A household name from the late 1930s until, for many, this very day. The star of classic films like North by Northwest, Arsenic and Old Lace, His Girl Friday, and oodles more. Never disgraced, never "canceled", Grant was able to act in dramas, comedies, and musicals without questions or concerns about his acting chops. So, what was Grant doing in Davenport, Iowa on the day he died back on November 29, 1986? Preparing to act, of course.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO