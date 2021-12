Make your oven sparkle with these pro cleaning tips. Cleaning household appliances isn’t just for neat freaks—it will actually help them run more smoothly and last longer. For starters, bacteria can build up in the appliance, leaving it unsanitary. According to Johnny Pallares, owner of De La Rosa House Cleaning, it’s also important to clean your oven because a dirty oven may not run efficiently. “Old food can damage the heating coils on the bottom of your oven, making it harder to cook your food.” Frank Berger, CEO of You’ve Got Maids, also notes that grease left in your oven can catch fire if you’re not careful.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO