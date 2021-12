So Factorio looks nerdy. It's one of those games where someone tells you the premise and you're like... "And this is supposed to be fun? How is this is a game?" except the roles are reversed and I'm explaining the premise to someone else and it's after 112 hours of playing it. It lures you in with it's enticing pixel art sprites and the promise of building a giant factory on an alien world, you start the game and it bombards you with complicated menu's over some demo footage of giant bugs storming a well-made factory and the ensuing war can go either way. But once you hit that "start game" button, that's it, you're invested now, at least I was.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO