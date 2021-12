Have you received a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft? If so, you're not alone. Many Iowans have. And, many Iowans have fallen for the scam these callers are trying to perpetrate. In fact, according to a Radio Iowa report, three in five of us have received one of those types of calls, and one in six have been scammed out of money as a result. Here's what you need to know to avoid being scammed.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO