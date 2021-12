A $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad “for kids” appeared to sell out less than a day after the company unveiled the new product targeted at children.Tesla’s website began offering the new product, which bears a resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck, on Wednesday, where it listed the ATV as a “Cyberquad for Kids”.“Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars,” the description reads.According to the description, the electric four-wheeler is powered by...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO