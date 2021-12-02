ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland to limit children’s COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk households

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) – Children in Finland aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household are at high risk of severe infection, the Finnish...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
wibqam.com

Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

(Reuters) – Some governments have been expanding their vaccination programmes to include children and younger people amid new waves of COVID-19 infections around the world. However, as many countries wait for doses for more vulnerable people, the World Health Organisation has urged countries and companies that control the global supply of the vaccines to prioritize allocations to the COVAX scheme.
World Health Organization

Interim statement on COVID-19 vaccination for children and adolescents

WHO, with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of vaccinating children and adolescents with the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). SAGE is continuously reviewing the literature and has reached out to vaccine manufacturers, the research community and Member States to obtain the most complete and recent data on the issue. This interim statement was developed with additional support from the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) on maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, and nutrition.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has given a positive opinion on the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in children aged five to 12 years. The CHMP’s positive opinion is based on scientific data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, which...
Anchorage Daily News

A mom’s and a pediatrician’s view on COVID-19 vaccines for children

When the FDA approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 in late October, I knew our clinic would quickly be inundated with parents anxious to get their little ones protected. As a pediatrician — and as a parent of a four-year boy and a two-year old girl — I hailed this medical news as a major step toward a chance at a return to normalcy.
MedicalXpress

Vaccinate children with poorly controlled asthma to cut COVID risk, experts say

Children with poorly controlled asthma are three to six times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those without the condition, research suggests. Experts advise that 5 to 17 year olds with poorly controlled asthma should be considered for vaccination to reduce the risk of infection and the spread of COVID-19 in schools and households.
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 transmission high in Latino households of Baltimore

Latinos in Baltimore have high rates of household transmission of COVID-19, according to a recent Johns Hopkins University study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The study found that in Latino homes in Baltimore, one in two people with COVID-19 passes it to others in the same household—a much higher risk than the average one in five found in similar studies around the globe.
The Week

German parliament to consider general vaccine mandate, as Merkel announces new restrictions for unvaccinated

Germany on Thursday announced sweeping new restrictions on those unvaccinated against COVID-19, barring them from nonessential stores, cultural, and recreational venues, The Associated Press reports. The nation's parliament will also consider a general vaccine mandate that could take effect beginning February at the earliest, in an attempt at curbing yet another COVID surge battering the county, CNN writes.
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
