Kings squeak out victory in Los Angeles, beat Clippers 124-115 in high-scoring affair

By Sactown Royalty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 on their second night of a back-to-back behind an offensive symphony led...

Yardbarker

Player Observations After Sixers Squeak Out Shorthanded Win vs. Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers' current road stretch hasn't been easy. After the Sixers dropped three-straight games at home before embarking on the six-game road trip, Philly went ahead and lost two more games, making it five in a row. Finally, the Sixers found a way to garner a victory over the...
ClutchPoints

Kings must bite the bullet and deal De’Aaron Fox before NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings are at the start of another questionable season. The Kings last made the playoffs in 2006 and last made it through the first round in 2004. It is sometimes difficult to express the mixture of emotions Kings fans must be going through, from utter disappointment in terms of how the team is run to anger at seeing this happening for almost two decades. The franchise is synonymous with uncertainty, dysfunction, and they are generally seen as a laughingstock of the NBA. All of this is detrimental to some real All-Star-level talent they have on the roster, and one of these talents is the focus here: De’Aaron Fox.
AllClippers

Three-Straight Losses: LA Clippers Fall 124-115 to Sacramento Kings

After winning seven-straight games, the Clippers have now dropped seven of their last ten. This skid has been plagued by injuries, but there are underlying issues for the Clippers that transcend injuries. The team's offensive struggles have persisted all season, and this game against the Kings was no exception. With...
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Paul George
Sacramento Kings rout shorthanded Clippers 124-115

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis added 23 in the Sacramento Kings’ 124-115 victory over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Kings snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Paul George sat out to rest for the Clippers, while Luke Kennard and Terance Mann both scored 19 points and Ivica Zubac added 17 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Davion Mitchell scored 20 points for Sacramento, while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and 11 assists.
Leavenworth Times

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

The Sacramento Kings (8-14) face the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) two games in a row. Their game Wednesday night is on the road and tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Below, we look at the Kings vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
lineups.com

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers 12/1/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The directionless Sacramento Kings will make the relatively short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Sacramento recently decided to part ways with Luke Walton and made Alvin Gentry its interim head coach, which has yielded mostly the same results. One notable difference is the Kings’ fortitude in their 3OT game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. That is certainly not a game that they could have won a few weeks earlier. Still, the Kings are dealing with several injuries to key players, including Moe Harkless and Harrison Barnes. Barnes will likely not play in this game, which will be a huge blow as he is one of their leading scorers. Meanwhile, Harkless is questionable, but he may not get the same minutes immediately, even if he plays. The Clippers are also very familiar with injuries. They just got Marcus Morris Sr back but will be without Nic Batum for at least a little longer. Morris rested on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back; however, he should be available for this bout. Additionally, the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard all season due to the knee injury in the second round of last season’s NBA playoffs. Since the Clippers are at home and aren’t dealing with significant injuries like the Kings are, I like for them to get a home win.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
