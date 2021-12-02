ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New Book Claims ‘Lovecraft Country’ Was Canceled Due to ‘Toxic’ Work Environment

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAybJ_0dCChOWh00

HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about shows of 2020.

When season one wrapped, fans assumed that a second season would be a given… until HBO announced there were no plans to continue the show. And we were all left in a state of confusion.

However, according to an explosive new book, the show was canceled over “toxic” and “hostile” working conditions. And show creator, Misha Green, is being blamed for creating it.

In the new book, “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” James Andrew Miller alleges that other writers did not want to work with Green because of her conduct.

Miller also sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he doubled down on the book’s claims.

“Lovecraft was a beautiful show in terms of its look, its narrative and what I would also consider to be an exceptional marriage of storytelling and music,” he says.

“When the show got canceled, there were two predominant explanations out there. One was it had gotten too expensive. The second was there wasn’t a compelling vision for the next season. It turns out neither was the real reason. I had several sources within HBO and elsewhere — people who worked on the show and people who represented people on the show — who said the environment on the show was not a healthy one.”

He adds, “For HBO, it was a double-down on sadness — not only is it losing a show that was such an outlier in terms of what it was trying to say, but then to have a Black showrunner — and a female Black showrunner — is not something that happens every day, and people were incredibly excited about that. So, again, the word I come back to is “sadness” that it was not able to continue.”

Green has not responded to the claims.

Despite “Lovecraft Country” coming to an end, her booked and busy status has not.

In July, it was announced that she had signed an overall deal with Apple to create and develop small screen projects for streamer AppleTV+ worldwide after a bidding-war.

And “Lovecraft Country” actress was announced as the lead in Green’s upcoming “Black Canary” movie.

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

What Lovecraft Country Gave to Black Audiences

An ethereal drama adapted from (and extending) a novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country was billed by HBO as a “genre-defying” series that typified a new kind of television fantasy. The unique show began its first HBO season on August 16, 2020. Set in a magical-mystical version of the 1950s—when Black Americans still had to contend with Jim Crow laws in many regions, as well as bald, brutal prejudice—the ambitious series starred Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Michael K. Williams, each giving career performances.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurnee Smollett
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, role of Teeter for good?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Lovecraft Country
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
Variety

Jay Jay Phillips, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant and Heavy Metal Musician, Dies at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a heavy metal musician who appeared on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” has died, his band announced. He was 30. Phillips’ band, Mettal Maffia, made the announcement on Tuesday that the keyboard player had died. TMZ reported on Friday that Phillips died after a battle with COVID-19 over Thanksgiving and that he had yet to be vaccinated. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

21K+
Followers
998
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy