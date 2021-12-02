New Book Claims ‘Lovecraft Country’ Was Canceled Due to ‘Toxic’ Work Environment

HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about shows of 2020.

When season one wrapped, fans assumed that a second season would be a given… until HBO announced there were no plans to continue the show. And we were all left in a state of confusion.

However, according to an explosive new book, the show was canceled over “toxic” and “hostile” working conditions. And show creator, Misha Green, is being blamed for creating it.

In the new book, “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” James Andrew Miller alleges that other writers did not want to work with Green because of her conduct.

Miller also sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, where he doubled down on the book’s claims.

“Lovecraft was a beautiful show in terms of its look, its narrative and what I would also consider to be an exceptional marriage of storytelling and music,” he says.

“When the show got canceled, there were two predominant explanations out there. One was it had gotten too expensive. The second was there wasn’t a compelling vision for the next season. It turns out neither was the real reason. I had several sources within HBO and elsewhere — people who worked on the show and people who represented people on the show — who said the environment on the show was not a healthy one.”

He adds, “For HBO, it was a double-down on sadness — not only is it losing a show that was such an outlier in terms of what it was trying to say, but then to have a Black showrunner — and a female Black showrunner — is not something that happens every day, and people were incredibly excited about that. So, again, the word I come back to is “sadness” that it was not able to continue.”

Green has not responded to the claims.

Despite “Lovecraft Country” coming to an end, her booked and busy status has not.

In July, it was announced that she had signed an overall deal with Apple to create and develop small screen projects for streamer AppleTV+ worldwide after a bidding-war.

And “Lovecraft Country” actress was announced as the lead in Green’s upcoming “Black Canary” movie.