JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” has unveiled a dramatic new teaser!. “Snowdrop,” which will be helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day (played by Jung Hae In), and Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance (played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo).

