ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Lipins, Dina

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Dina Lipins (nee Hechtenthal), beloved wife of David J. Lipins. Loving mother of Sorah...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Smoldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were searching for survivors Sunday on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Beachwood, OH
Obituaries
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy