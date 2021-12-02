ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dolphins perform a spinning dive to catch deep prey

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has found that Risso’s dolphins perform a rapid sprint coupled with a spin when starting a dive, although this highly energetic movement makes them consume much more energy than normal, slower dives. According to the scientists, the dolphins use this spin dive in order to find prey that...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Biodiversity#Squid#Earth
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Stopped a Camera Crew From Bringing Suitcases on Board Due to a Superstition

For hundreds if not thousands of years, fishermen and seafaring folk have had superstitions. Deadliest Catch captain Sig Hansen is no different. Look, when you have a difficult and sometimes deadly job superstitions can help make things easier. So, it isn’t a surprise that the boats and the crews out on the Bering Sea abide by certain habits and rituals.
SIG HANSEN
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Alien-Like Squid with Huge Iridescent Fins Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Scientists recently obtained a spectacular footage of a ghostly squid with massive, iridescent fins and weird elbow-like bends in its tentacles, during an excursion in the Gulf of Mexico. According to a statement from NOAA Ocean Exploration, there have been less than 20 confirmed sightings of this deep-sea mollusk known...
WILDLIFE
mymodernmet.com

Mesmerizing Footage Reveals the Radiant Nightlife of Deep-Sea Creatures

Underwater photographer and marine biologist Alexander Semenov captures absolutely stunning images of the otherworldly creatures that live deep below the ocean’s surface. Dedicated to sharing his knowledge of the gelatinous zooplankton he studies, Semenov founded Aquatilis, an underwater expedition crew whose main goal is to document the little-known deep-sea creatures. For the past several years, the crew has been deep-sea diving in the depths of the Mediterranean and capturing the mesmerizing nightlife of its hauntingly beautiful sea animals.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

New understanding of Patagonian long-necked dinosaur

Paleontologists of the Bayerische Staatssammlung für Paläontologie und Geologie (SNSB-BSPG) examined the remains of the long-necked dinosaur Patagosaurus fariasi (175 million years) from Argentina as part of a new description. These investigations have great significance for the understanding of sauropod evolution. The researchers published their results in the scientific journal Geodiversitas.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Snow monkeys go fishing to survive during the winter

A new study led by the University of Birmingham has found that snow monkeys, or Japanese macaques (Macaca fuscata), are very adaptable creatures. The researchers discovered that snow monkeys are capable of “fishing” from rivers in the winter, when snow cover limits the availability of their preferred summer foods, such as terrestrial insects.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Researchers prove theorized electron spin-pairing crossover deep inside the Earth

Most are aware that electrons are negatively charged particles that surround the nucleus of atoms and whose behavior governs chemical interactions. However, it is less commonly known that electrons come in two distinct kinds: spin-up and spin-down. The tendency for pairing between up and down spin electrons, forming "dance partners" with one another, is one of the most important behaviors affecting the electron clouds that control the chemistry of nature. Under pressures like those deep inside the Earth, the orbits in which the electrons move are squeezed, the "dance floor" changes. Electron pairs are sometimes forced to change their dance pattern and the way that they partner with one another, giving rise to what is termed an "electron spin-pairing crossover" ("spin crossover" is often used as a shorthand expression).
SCIENCE
Washington Post

These whales are so decimated that a single birth was cheered by scientists

In the ocean off South Carolina, researchers spotted something attached to Slalom the North Atlantic right whale, and for once, it was a good thing. She had a baby. A sigh of relief spread across the community of Atlantic whale watchers who know critically endangered right whales are as likely to die as they are to give birth. On her path to motherhood at age 39, Slalom — named for a series of callous-like patches on her head that swoop like a ski slope — has survived at least six fishing net entanglements that are known to kill whales.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy