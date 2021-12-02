ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid-19: Two more deaths and 2,272 new coronavirus cases in NI

BBC
 2 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a...

www.bbc.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
Cleveland.com

New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Further Omicron variant of coronavirus cases bring Scotland’s total to 13

A further three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus bring the total in Scotland to 13.At present there is no direct link to the first nine cases, which were identified earlier in the week and connected to an event on November 20, the Scottish Government has said.Authorities have said the 13 cases are divided with seven in NHS Lanarkshire and six in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is an evolving situation and contact tracing...
WORLD
The Independent

New Covid restrictions after ‘stark advice’ from health officials

Ireland will reintroduce some Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period, following “very stark” advice from health officials, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.A range of restrictions will be in place from December 7 to January 9, including the shuttering of nightclubs and new limits on household gatherings.It comes amid concern about increased socialising at Christmas and the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.In a national address on Friday, Mr Martin said: “The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high.”"Every time we have faced...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Wales 'braced' for 'thousands' more Omicron cases

Wales could see "hundreds if not thousands more" cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant over Christmas and new year, the health minister has said. Eluned Morgan said it couldn't happen at a "worse time" for the NHS after Wales' first case was found on Friday. Wales' largest hospital urged people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Booking to open for accelerated booster jab rollout ‘no later than December 13’

The ramped-up rollout of Covid booster jabs will be in place by December 13, NHS England has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that all adults should become eligible for boosters and that the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months, in a move designed to help protect against the new Omicron variant of Covid.But the booking service for the jabs is yet to be updated.In a letter from the health service released on Friday, it was revealed this would be updated to reflect the reduction of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections More Common, More Severe Among Immunocompromised Individuals

Studies support the use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to increase protection among immunocompromised individuals. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals are considerably more common among immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics. The retrospective cohort study used data from approximately 1.2 million individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Steps concert linked to rise in Omicron cases in Scotland

Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a concert among the sources.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days as the variant is circulating in the community.The update comes as Scotland recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,432 new cases in the past 24 hours.Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise, perhaps significantly, in the days aheadNicola SturgeonPreviously, nine Omicron cases were linked to a single private event, but the First Minister said there are now several different sources of infections of...
WORLD

