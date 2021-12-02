Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler's Race to Rebounds, Assists Records

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 22: Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes in a game between the Albany Great Danes and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 22, 2021, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler have set incredible paces in rebounds and assists to start this season, with Oscar averaging over 15 rebounds a game and Sahvir just a hair under 10 assists per game. They are both on national award lists and it is clear that both guys should continue to rack up the stats throughout this season, but just how much are they are on pace to break single-season records?

I updated this list after 5 games and will continue to do so throughout the season. For rebounds, the list you see is the MODERN (post-1986) single-season record while assists are the overall school record.

SINGLE SEASON REBOUNDS

*Through 7 games

Oscar Tshiebwe: 112 rebounds

Julius Randle: 93 rebounds (finished with 417)

Anthony Davis: 64 rebounds (finished with 415)

Demarcus Cousins: 60 rebounds (finished with 375)

Oscar continues to create distance between him and Randle and has almost DOUBLED the production of Davis and Cousins through 7 games. That is truly unbelievable. I think I put the chance at Oscar breaking Randle’s modern-day record at 60-40 last week but I am starting to shift more toward 70-30. And I don’t think it is out of the question he could challenge the overall school record. Foul trouble will be the key.

*Bill Spivey holds the overall single-season record for rebounds, with 567. Assuming this UK team plays 35 games, that would require Oscar to average 16.2 rebounds per game for the season to reach that number.

SINGLE SEASON ASSISTS

*Through 7 games

Sahvir Wheeler: 61 assists

Tyler Ulis: 35 assists (finished with 246)

John Wall: 54 assists (finished with 241)

Roger Harden: 46 assists (finished with 232)

Travis Ford: 52 assists (finished with 193)

Anthony Epps: 32 assists (finished with 193)

Wheeler also continues to be out ahead of the pace set by Tyler Ulis although Ulis racked up a large majority of his assists during SEC play that gap will certainly narrow as we hit January and February.