ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song Hye Kyo Joins Cast Members Of Kim Eun Sook's Drama The Glory

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSong Hye Kyo currently appears on the hit SBS TV romance series, Now We Are Breaking Up. Song Hye Kyo is officially back in the spotlight with the continuous arrival of new projects in her career. After playing the role of Cha Soo-Hyun on tvN's Encounter, Song Hye Kyo...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

“The Red Sleeve” Remains Most Buzzworthy Drama For 2nd Week + Song Hye Kyo Reigns Over Actor List

MBC’s “The Red Sleeve” has defended its title as the most buzzworthy drama of the week!. For the second consecutive week, “The Red Sleeve” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
WORLD
Soompi

Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, And Lee Sang Yeob’s New Drama Confirms Main Cast And Begins Filming

TvN’s upcoming drama “Eve’s Scandal” (literal title) finalized its cast lineup and began filming. On November 21, a source from tvN revealed, “The drama ‘Eve’s Scandal’ has confirmed Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, and Lee Sang Yeob as the main cast. We started filming today.” According to Star Today, Seo Ye Ji’s first day of filming will be on November 24.
WORLD
Soompi

Jang Ki Yong Gets Even Bolder In His Pursuit Of Song Hye Kyo In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

Despite all the obstacles standing in their way, Jang Ki Yong isn’t shy about pursuing Song Hye Kyo in SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up”!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong Start Taking Baby Steps Towards Each Other In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer with a firmly realistic outlook on life, and Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Kim Eun Sook
Person
Song Hye Kyo
Person
Jun Ji Hyun
epicstream.com

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo Continue Reaching New Milestones In Their Respective Careers Post-Divorce; Actress To Do More Steamy Scenes With Jang Ki Yong?

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo attained new successes recently. Many fans are still heartbroken that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are no longer together. Most, if not all, followers of the ex-lovebirds can recall that they shockingly announced their separation barely two years into their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Song Hye Kyo To Confess Her Feelings For Jang Ki Yong? Producers Comment On K-Drama Stars' Chemistry

Here is everything you should know in the upcoming Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6. Things are getting more exciting as the characters of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong are slowly becoming more honest with their feelings. Fans are thrilled to know what happens next in Now, We Are Breaking Up Episode 6 after Yoo Jae Guk confessed his true feelings to Ha Young Eun.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong Share An Emotional Embrace In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” has shared a sneak peek of an emotional moment from its upcoming episode!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eun#Drama#Soo#Sbs Tv#Jtbc#The Glory#Goblin
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Eun Jin Is On The Edge Of Despair Before Meeting Kim Kyung Nam In New Drama Teasers

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The One and Only” (literal translation) has released new teasers of Ahn Eun Jin. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go—but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Park Seo Joon and Kim Go Eun Top the Japan Viewer Poll on Favorite K-drama Female and Male Stars

I still remember when Bae Yong Joon and Choi Ji Woo would top every Japan viewer poll on anything Hallyu related for a good decade and more after Winter Sonata swept the nation. They’ve dropped off for years now but it’s still interesting to see which Korean stars are resonating with Japanese audiences and I get they definitely have a vibe and preference. For the ladies, a recent Japanese audience poll on favorite K-actress has Kim Go Eun topping the list, followed in second by Han Hyo Joo, then IU in third, Kim Yoo Jung then fourth, and Park Min Young rounding out the top 5 spot. For the men, it’s Park So Joon then Lee Min Ho, third spot is Park Hyung Shik, then Gong Yoo, and finally Cha Eun Woo squeezes into fifth. Some of these names have been popular in Japan also for years but the new arrivals in recent years have got to be Kim Go Eun and Cha Eun Woo. Some of the K-dramas that were popular in Japan which got these names ingrained with J-viewers include Why Secretary Kim, Moonlight Drawn by Stars, Hotel Del Luna, and oldies like Boys Before Flowers, Brilliant Legacy and Coffee Prince.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Watch: Kim Kyung Nam Is Afraid To Lose Ahn Eun Jin In Teasers For Upcoming Emotional Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The One and Only” (literal translation) has released new teasers of Kim Kyung Nam. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kim Min Kyu joins lead cast of Netflix-original series 'The Fabulous' alongside SHINee's Minho & Chae Soo Bin

'The Fabulous', produced by Kim Jung Hyun of 'Hotel Del Luna', tells the stories of young adults who devote their lives to the world of fashion and style. Kim Min Kyu has been offered the role of a university student named Shim Do Young, a handsome aspiring model. He can appear full of self-confidence at first, but the more you get to know him, he can be unexpectedly clumsy and cute.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Jang Ki Yong And Song Hye Kyo Passionately Lead The Set Behind The Scenes Of “Now We Are Breaking Up”

SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” shared a behind-the-scenes look at Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong hard at work!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Soompi

Kim Kyung Nam Discusses His Character In “The One And Only,” The Romance He Will Portray With Ahn Eun Jin, And More

Kim Kyung Nam is ready to touch hearts with his new role in upcoming JTBC drama “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae In’s New Drama “Snowdrop” Unveils Poster Of Its Star-Studded Cast

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” has released a new group poster showcasing its impressive cast!. “Snowdrop,” which will be helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day (played by Jung Hae In), and Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance (played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo).
WORLD
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo And Yoon Na Moo Find Out About Park Hyo Joo’s Painful Secret In “Now We Are Breaking Up”

SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” has previewed an emotional moment from the upcoming episode. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer with a firmly realistic outlook on life, and Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Jeon Jong Seo Confirms Relationship With The Call Director

Jeon Jong Seo and Director Lee Choong Hyun worked together on the Netflix film, The Call. Rising South Korean actress Jeon Jong Seo has been making the headlines these past few months. Following the success of her previous projects, interest in her upcoming roles has seemingly increased. Jump To. On...
WORLD
Soompi

Taecyeon Gets Jealous At The Appearance Of Cha Hak Yeon As Kim Hye Yoon’s Close Friend In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

TvN has previewed Cha Hak Yeon’s upcoming appearance in “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector against his will, and Kim Hye Yoon as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness. Together, the two travel undercover to local provinces and expose corruption.
WORLD
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon Go Overboard With Their Disguises In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

TvN’s “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” has revealed intriguing new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy