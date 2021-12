On December 2, the 2021 Asia Artist Awards took place at the KBS Arena Hall to celebrate actors and musicians from across Asia. Nine Daesangs (Grand Prizes) were awarded at this year’s ceremony: Song of the Year, Actor of the Year, TV Actor of the Year, Film Actor of the Year, Album of the Year, Trot of the Year, Performance of the Year, Singer of the Year, and Stage of the Year.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO