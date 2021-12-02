ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions revealed

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be...

www.pwtorch.com

firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow: The Bloodline suffer a massive loss

The Bloodline are one of the newest professional wrestling stables on WWE. They are a Heel stable that currently performs on Smackdown. It features Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Featuring three members and Paul Heyman as the manager, the faction gets its names from the fact that all the three Superstars belong to the iconic Anoa’i family.
WWE
ComicBook

Matt Hardy Offers Update on Jeff Hardy After Being Sent Home By WWE

News broke on Sunday night that Jeff Hardy had been sent home from WWE's ongoing tour following a Saturday night event in Texas. Said event saw Hardy compete in a six-man tag team match only to leave through the crowd before the match actually ended. He was replaced for the following night's show in Corpus Christi by Rey Mysterio and neither he nor the WWE officially commented on his absence. Matt Hardy, Jeff's brother, gave an update on Jeff on Monday via his Twitch stream.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Paul Heyman reveals what’s next for Roman Reigns in WWE

Paul Heyman is no stranger to having big plans for his clients in the WWE. Now he has his sights set on some lofty goals for Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman recently spoke with Justin Barrasso about a whole host of topics. He revealed what was next for Roman Reigns in the WWE.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Offered To Wrestle In WWE For Free

In 2001 Vince McMahon bought his competition and before fans knew it they were watching an invasion angle play out before their very eyes. Stars from WCW started appearing on WWE programming, but unfortunately for Buff Bagwell his run with the company didn’t last very long. Bagwell only wrestled one...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
411mania.com

Kane Says Ric Flair Is The Greatest of All Time, Praises Steve Austin

In an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kane said that Ric Flair is his choice for the greatest wrestler of all time, but also spent some time praising Steve Austin. Here are highlights:. On Stone Cold Steve Austin: “I was there when Austin took off. That...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Released WWE Superstar Spotted With Malakai Black And Other AEW Stars

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together. Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Steve Austin Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, Fit Finlay Trains Women’s Division in Ruthless Aggression Preview Clip, Dante Chen Releases Statement on Loss of His Father

– The latest edition of WWE Canvas to Canvas is now available, featuring some new artwork for Stone Cold Steve Austin:. – WWE released a new preview clip for Ruthless Aggression Season 2, showcasing Fit Finlay training WWE’s new women’s wrestlers during the Ruthless Aggression era. You can check out that clip from “The First Revolution below. The episode is now available to stream on Peacock.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Major segments announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE has announced two new segments for Monday Night Raw. Big E will face Kevin Owens inside a steel cage and Edge will be a special guest on Miz TV. In addition, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): ICW, Miro, NXT’s legacy and influence on AEW, Punk or Danielson win AEW Title first, how long before Cody turns, WCW early ’90s, Punk-MJF issue, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of The Fix, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:. What is AEW’s approach to employee/contractor status...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: The Best Of The Rock vs. Steve Austin

It’s one of the great ones. There are certain rivalries in wrestling that have stood the test of time like few others. On rare occasions, you find a pair of wrestlers who can do some absolutely incredible things together. Those are the rivalries that fans tend to remember as well as anything else, which is what WWE is doing now, as they are looking at one of the best ever.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/29 AEW DARK ELEVATION REPORT: Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. Varsity Blondes & Reynolds & Silver, plus Jay Lethal, Hardy Family Office, Santana & Ortiz, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Excalibur, Paul White, and Eddie Kingston. -Dark Elevation opened with sweeping shots of an excited crowd featuring an “AEW” sign and an absolute sea of C.M. Punk shirts. -Excalibur called Justin Roberts the “Dapper Yapper.” (That’s great.) (1) JULIA...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

C.M. Punk match added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... C.M. Punk will put his undefeated AEW record on the line against Lee Moriarty on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the match via social media this morning. Punk defeated QT Marshall on Dynamite last week. Lee Moriarty is a new AEW signee and a major name on the independent circuit.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Diamond Dallas Page to appear on WWE's Broken Skull Sessions

A former WCW World Champion will be the guest on this month's episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Peacock has announced that a new Broken Skull Sessions episode with Diamond Dallas Page appearing as Steve Austin's guest will premiere later this month. It will debut on Peacock/WWE Network on Sunday, December 19.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Roman Reigns appears on Raw after show goes off the air

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Roman Reigns was promoted for this week’s Monday Night Raw live crowd and appeared after the show went off the air. According to Wrestling Inc, Reigns wrestled alongside The Usos in a match against Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston.
WWE

