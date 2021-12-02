FREE PODCAST 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Machado: Cody vs. Andrade Street Fight with fire, C.M. Punk and MJF trade verbal jabs, Danielson vs. Angels, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A memorable opening to Dynamite going the WWE route of a 20-minute long promo segment. The idea of a segment this long isn’t inherently bad if the participants are working in a script-free environment and they’re two of the best talkers in the business. Before C.M. Punk’s match with QT Marshall, MJF made his way to the ring to exchange verbal jabs with Punk or as he put it, verbally end Punk faster than his UFC career. MJF made remarks about Punk’s appearance and compared his blandness of his return to that of John Cena. The line with the biggest reaction was when Punk called MJF a less famous Miz. Punk also teased MJF for being a fan of his and that Britt Baker is one of the 4 future pillars and not MJF. Being in the building, the crowd ate this up and did not get tired of it for a moment. They were hanging on each wrestler’s words in anticipation of the other’s response. The WWE innuendos had the most effect on the crowd with the feeling that they were knocking on a new forbidden door.

