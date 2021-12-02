FREE PODCAST 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Machado: Cody vs. Andrade Street Fight with fire, C.M. Punk and MJF trade verbal jabs, Danielson vs. Angels, more (141 min.)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

FREE PODCAST 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Machado: Cody vs. Andrade Street Fight with fire, C.M. Punk and MJF trade verbal jabs, Danielson vs. Angels, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by...

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 11/24: Punk vs. Marshall, Rosa vs. Hayter in TBS Tournament Match, Danielson vs. Cabana, Cody & Pac & Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Black & FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. New AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page opened the show celebrating his win with the Dark Order. Bryan Danielson, the current #1 contender, came out and expressed his surprise that Kenny Omega wasn't champion. Page wanted to have their title match on the show, but Danielson didn't want to beat him and have excuses. Danielson went on to defeat Evil Uno of the Dark Order.
WWE
411mania.com

Alan Angels Injured Following AEW Dynamite Match With Bryan Danielson

Alan Angels is out of action for the time being after he suffered an injury in his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter to note that he was unable to compete at the AEW Dark tapings this weekend due to a strained MCL.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 11/24: Punk and MJF with a home run promo segment, Punk misses against Marshall, more

A memorable opening to Dynamite going the WWE route of a 20-minute long promo segment. The idea of a segment this long isn't inherently bad if the participants are working in a script-free environment and they're two of the best talkers in the business. Before C.M. Punk's match with QT Marshall, MJF made his way to the ring to exchange verbal jabs with Punk or as he put it, verbally end Punk faster than his UFC career. MJF made remarks about Punk's appearance and compared his blandness of his return to that of John Cena. The line with the biggest reaction was when Punk called MJF a less famous Miz. Punk also teased MJF for being a fan of his and that Britt Baker is one of the 4 future pillars and not MJF. Being in the building, the crowd ate this up and did not get tired of it for a moment. They were hanging on each wrestler's words in anticipation of the other's response. The WWE innuendos had the most effect on the crowd with the feeling that they were knocking on a new forbidden door.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): ICW, Miro, NXT’s legacy and influence on AEW, Punk or Danielson win AEW Title first, how long before Cody turns, WCW early ’90s, Punk-MJF issue, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of The Fix, "The Fix Mailbag" edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:. What is AEW's approach to employee/contractor status...
WWE
ESPN

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.
UFC
ComicBook

Watch: Cody Rhodes Slams Andrade El Idolo Through a Flaming Table on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo closed out this week's AEW Dynamite with an Atlanta Street Fight. And just like the last time Dynamite was in Rhodes' hometown, "The American Nightmare" decided to pull out a wild stunt to close out the match. This time it involved a hooded Brandi Rhodes running into the ring to douse a table in lighter fluid and set it ablaze while Rhodes battled El Idolo on the top rope. He then sent both himself and his opponent through the fiery table with a reverse superplex before scoring the pin.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Latest Update On AEW Contract Status Of Brian Cage

Fightful Select has an update on the AEW status of Brian Cage. “The Machine” has not had a match on AEW television since losing the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks back in October, however he is still with the company, according to the aforementioned report. The report also noted that...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman looks unrecognisable with new physique

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was considered to be one of the most dominant Superstars on the WWE roster. Unfortunately, the Superstars never got the opportunity to perform at the level that he rightly deserved. In early 2021, it finally seemed like Strowman was getting the main event push, but he was shockingly released from the company a couple of weeks later.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Last Week’s MJF/CM Punk Segment On AEW Dynamite

WWE
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar shockingly called out by UFC welterweight star

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently went to a call out spree and now wants a piece of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Following his sensational rear-naked choke win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Khamzat Chimaev decided to poke an array of UFC stars on social media.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

Severity of Triple H cardiac event reportedly revealed

The cardiac event that Triple H suffered earlier this year was described as "very, very, very serious" in a report by Dave Meltzer on Sunday. Meltzer indicated that Triple H had not yet returned to his regular role with the company and it's unknown when he'll be back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk And MJF Reference WWE Stars On AEW Dynamite

WWE

