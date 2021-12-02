Springfield Symphony Hall welcomes back the 215th Army Band

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard makes its triumphant return to the Springfield Symphony Hall.

The free concert will be held on Sunday, December 5th at 2 p.m. with holiday music, so come and spread some holly with this 35-member musical ensemble.

The event will feature a variety of musical ensemble groups as well as concert band. In a news release sent to 22News by the Spirit of Springfield, it says that the event will feature holiday and patriotic tunes such as “Star Spangled Banner,” “Stars and Stripes,” and “Armed Forces Medley”, fife and drum selections, a brass band and a party band. The concert band will perform “Sleigh Ride” with a holiday sing-a-long, and more.”

“We are so pleased to be bringing this holiday tradition back to Springfield Symphony Hall and to the community,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “It is a wonderful afternoon of holiday music for families and friends to enjoy together in Springfield’s premier performance location.”

If you are interested in a night of music and holiday cheer be sure to grab your tickets for the concert at Big Y World Class Markets in western Massachusetts, and at One Financial Plaza at the lobby security desk.

The 215 th Army Band “remains one of the nation’s finest military bands. For more than 60 years, the band has performed throughout New England and the world, bringing the Army’s fine musical traditions and goodwill to thousands of listeners. The 35-member group is under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Martins.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.