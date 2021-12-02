ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amify Adds Three Senior Leaders to Support Strategic Growth and Scale Service Delivery

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmify, the first turnkey Amazon-as-a-service provider, announced the continued expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three new senior level hires to support the company’s fast paced growth and enhance the customer’s end to end service experience. Joining are Christine McCambridge as senior vice president of delivery, Drew Hall...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Apollo Strategic Growth Filed by: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject Company: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. File No.: 001-39576.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

upGrad Inc. Announces Partnership with University of Maryland for Data Science and Business Analytics Program

A nine-month, fully online program with top instructors, industry-driven assignments and a capstone project will enhance learners’ ability to make data-driven decisions. The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Hall
martechseries.com

Infobird Upgrades Its Intelligent Interactive Training Product

An innovative AI application that can start a new era for corporate training. Infobird Co., Ltd , a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that it has upgraded its cloud-based intelligent interactive training SaaS product to empower enterprises to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales and customer service representatives training by leveraging technologies such as AI chatbots. By simulating a real-life training experience, sales or customer service representatives are able to get trained with a virtual customer anytime, anywhere in the world. The upgraded product now also supports training in English for clients with international training needs. When combined with the company’s intelligent quality inspection product, these two products can create a closed-loop management of customer engagement and training of sales or customer service representatives. This could further drive additional business values for enterprises in the future.
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Jitterbit Names Jill Ransome Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tangoe CMO joins executive team to accelerate Jitterbit’s growth. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Jill Ransome its new Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s first female CMO. Bringing more than 24 years of marketing, brand development and sales management experience to the role, Ransome will lead marketing efforts across the company, strengthening Jitterbit’s footprint with the acquisitions of eBridge Connections and Wevo to build a unified, global brand.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Genesys Continues Momentum for Employee Engagement with Recognition as a Leader in Workforce Optimization (WFO) by Independent Research Firm

Placement marks the first designation as a leader for Genesys in the WFO market, a significant milestone as the company continues to focus on orchestrating people-centric experiences. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021”...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Marketing#Digital Marketing#Startup#Marketing Technology News#Loan Servicing Portal#Conagra#Kroger#Martech#Ahalogy To Quotient#Quot
martechseries.com

Spiceware Conducts PoC with Operational Services, a Subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG

Spiceware, a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced that the company is conducting PoC on PII ANP solution with Operational Services, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe. Through this PoC, Spiceware will verify product performance and usability in accordance with European local standards to verify the pseudonymization standards required by the European Personal Information Protection Act (GDPR).
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Nordic Consulting acquires S&P Consultants, Expands Cerner Division to Meet Industry Demand

Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today that it has acquired S&P Consultants, a healthcare IT consultancy with a 25-year track record and an industry-leading reputation for Cerner services, including 2021 Best in KLAS honors. S&P will become a Nordic global company – alongside Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman – collectively helping healthcare leaders navigate complexity and harness technology to bring healthcare forward.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
tvtechnology.com

The Growth Recipe for OTT Services

From computers and phones to TV and social media, entertainment options abound everywhere. Streaming services have certainly experienced explosive growth since the beginning of the pandemic. Research on the over-the-top (OTT) market varies but the numbers across the board are both impressive and enticing. Research Dive, for instance, has the...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

First Insight Announces Largest Product Release to Enable Sustainable Commerce

First Insight, Inc., world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, today announced its largest product release in the last 5 years – a result of First Insight’s significant investment into its R&D and technology during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Sovrn Adds Veteran Executives to Its Senior Leadership Team

Three new hires deliver operational depth and maturity as company pursues next stage of growth. Sovrn announced it has hired three new senior executives to the company’s leadership team: Cammie Blais as Chief People Officer, Howard Kaushansky as head of Business and Corporate Development, and Carolyn Cox as General Counsel, adding further depth and operational expertise to equip the company for success as it continues to scale up in both the U.S. and internationally.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bridgeline Draws Successful Hand for Top-Tier Trading Card Company

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that their Hawksearch product has been chosen by a major trading card company to support their online search experience. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Joe Chernov, CMO at Pendo. Analysts report that the Global Sports Trading Card Market was...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

You & Mr Jones Named Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for LegalShield and IDShield

The global brandtech group to lead company’s marketing ecosystem with modern, tech-driven, progressive partnership. PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and a champion of equal access to justice and security, announced today that it has named global brandtech group You & Mr Jones as Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for both brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ethical Data Pioneer, CitizenMe, Awarded MyData Operator Award 2021

CitizenMe, the unique Zero Party Data platform, joins elite global group of 30 companies recognised for ethical data practices. MyData named CitizenMe a winner of The MyData Operator Awards 2021. The award recognizes companies that have shown leadership by empowering individuals to control their personal data. All entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment to ethical personal data management by disclosing information about their operations for thorough scrutiny.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Picsart to Acquire Computer Vision and AI Company DeepCraft

As video editing surges on the creator platform, the boutique firm will help accelerate Picsart’s video offering through AI and image processing. Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced that it is acquiring the research and development company DeepCraft for an undisclosed sum.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Medallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer

Medallia achieved furthest placement for completeness of vision. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in experience management and engagement, announced that it has been named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer* (VoC). Of the 14 vendors evaluated, Medallia received the furthest placement for completeness of vision.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy