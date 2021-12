LEXINGTON, Ky. — Four Kentucky banks recently were named to American Banker’s 2021 list of Best Banks to Work For. The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. United Community Bank of Western Kentucky of Morganfield (No. 20), Independence Bank of Owensboro (No. 23), Stock Yards Bank and Trust of Louisville (No. 64), and Kentucky Farmers Bank of Ashland (No. 68) were among the 90 banks featured on the list.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO