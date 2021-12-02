Only txtsmarter Captures Previously Inaccessible WhatsApp Communications Retroactively
The 360-degree compliant communications surveillance platform expands its functionality to meet new FCA/SEC requirements. txtsmarter announced today that it has extended its unique ability to capture, verify, encrypt, and archive previously inaccessible communications channels, including Apple iMessage, Android SMS/MMS, and WhatsApp, to now include retroactive WhatsApp communications as well....martechseries.com
