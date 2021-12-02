ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Germany reports another African swine fever case in wild animal

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – A case of African swine fever...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
HuffingtonPost

61 Passengers On 2 Flights From South Africa To Netherlands Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sixty-one passengers on two Friday flights from South Africa to the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, Dutch officials said Saturday. On Sunday, public health officials confirmed that at least 13 were cases of the omicron variant. The cases were discovered among passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport on KLM...
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Italy, Germany report cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

LONDON — News reports in Italy and Germany say that both countries have confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Italian news agency LaPresse says an Italian who traveled to Mozambique has tested positive for the omicron variant. The business traveler landed in Rome on Nov. 11 and returned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Swine Fever#Wild Animal#Swine#Wild Boar#Reuters#Mecklenburg Vorpommern#The Agriculture Ministry
Reuters

African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday. "The outbreak is evolving in a complicated manner," the government...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Germany reports 1 million COVID-19 cases in past month, Death toll tops 100K

Germany health authorities reported 75,961 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 351 new deaths associated with COVID-19 yesterday, a new single day record. The national 7-day incidence is 419.7 cases per 100,000 population. The 7-day incidence in federal states lies between 1,074.6 cases per 100,000 population in Saxony and 152.7 per 100,000 population in Schleswig-Holstein.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Germany's Next Government: the Likely Line-Up

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) announced on Wednesday a coalition deal as they prepare to take charge of Europe's biggest economy for the next four years. As top candidate for the SPD, which narrowly came first in September's election, Olaf Scholz is...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Dutch authorities say 18 passengers from South Africa had Omicron

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said on Saturday the final tally of passengers on two flights from South Africa last week who had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant was 18. The Netherlands’ Institute for Health (RIVM) added in a statement that its investigation on passengers on...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
kfgo.com

Romania detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s health ministry said on Saturday it has detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in two Romanians who returned from South Africa on Nov. 30. The two travellers, a 48-year-old woman from the central county of Brasov and a 59-year-old man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (Reuters) – Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become “dramatic” in parts of the country. “We are in a very serious situation. In some parts of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths and 16,632 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 74 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,632 from 17,030. Italy has registered 134,152 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Britain reports 42,848 new COVID-19 cases, 127 further deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 42,848 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, government figures showed, a drop in daily cases following two straight days where more than 50,000 cases were recorded. There were 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from 143 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

French fry wild animal acts

Chalk up one for the animal rights groups. They’ve finally succeeded in getting France’s parliament to ban wild animals from circuses. Getting them banned from zoos and national parks is probably not far behind. Soon going to the circus in France and seeing lions, tigers and bears (Oh my!) will...
ALTON, IL
kfgo.com

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

UTRECHT, Netherlands (Reuters) – Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend. Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying “Medical Freedom Now!” and waving Dutch flags. A heavy police...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

Germany s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections.Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.Volker Wissing, whose pro-business party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, told Sunday's edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy