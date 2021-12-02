ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberpunk RPG Shooter The Ascent Could Be Blasting to PS5, PS4 Soon

By Robert Ramsey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascent is a cyberpunk, isometric action RPG shooter that released on PC and Xbox earlier this year. Its incredibly detailed environments and intense gameplay attracted a lot of attention,...

Rumour: PS Plus December 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked Early

Dealabs is at it again leaking the following month's PlayStation Plus lineup well ahead of time. The free PS5, PS4 games included in December 2021's update aren't due to be announced for another week due to awkward timing, but the site in question says we can expect the following:. Godfall...
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
#Cyberpunk#Ps4
Popular Mechanics

10 of the Best PS4 Games of All Time

About the Expert: Alex McCumbers has played just about every major PS4 release since the console launched in 2013. His website, ForeverClassicGames.com, is a celebration of games from all eras across all systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. He’s also been published on gaming sites such as Giga Geek Magazine, Marooners’ Rock, and Twin Galaxies, and someday he hopes to write a game narrative of his own.
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
Anime News Network

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game Comes to Switch on April 12

Atlus' official Twitter account announced on Sunday that it will release Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game for Nintendo Switch in the West on April 12. The game will launch for Switch in Japan on April 14. Both digital and physical copies of the game will include extras...
noisypixel.net

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters Shows Action Gameplay in Debut Trailer

Compile Heart has shared the first trailer for their newest action RPG Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Currently, the game is only announced for Japan, but the western publisher, Idea Factory International, typically brings over all things Nep-related. The gameplay shown highlights...
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
pushsquare.com

GTA Trilogy Patch 1.02 Fixes Huge List of Bugs on PS5, PS4

A big bug-squashing update for GTA Trilogy is now live on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It arrives following an apology from Rockstar, in which the company stated that it has "ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward". And boy does this remastered...
Twinfinite

Strategy JRPG Relayer for PS5 & PS4 Reveals Season Pass Content & More

Today Kadokawa Games announced the contents of the Season Pass of its upcoming mecha strategy JRPG Relayer. The season pass will cost 2,500 yen in Japan (approximately $22) and it’ll include a GT Labo custom chipset with data based on six characters, a set of six golden weapons, and four “NEXT” Stella Gear, which are the evolved versions of the game’s mecha. Specifically, the Astraia NEXT, the Amaterasu NEXT, the Herschel NEXT, and the Petasos NEXT.
Gematsu

NOSTALGIC TRAIN coming to PS5, PS4 on November 25

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya will release first-person adventure game NOSTALGIC TRAIN for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on November 25 for $13.99, the companies announced. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options. NOSTALGIC TRAIN first launched...
Gematsu

Twelve Minutes coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on December 7

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Nomada will release top-down interactive thriller Twelve Minutes for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on December 7, the companies announced. Twelve Minutes first launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 19. Here is an overview of the game, via...
gamingbolt.com

Death’s Door is Out Now for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Developer Acid Nerve and publisher Devolver Digital’s classic Zelda-inspired action-adventure title Death’s Door launched for PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, and was instantly met by near-universal acclaim among critics and audiences alike. Now, it’s opened the door for even more players to dive in and see what all the fuss is about. Death’s Door is available now on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch- check out the new launch trailer below.
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 Mod List: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Farming Simulator 22 is out now, and prospective farmers are already on the hunt for mods. These downloadable mods let you tweak the game, with new additions, abilities, and items to enjoy. While Farming Simulator 22 mods don’t entirely overhaul the game, they add to the realism by letting you customize your farm even further. We’ve collated the best Farming Simulator 22 mod list on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, so you can enhance your game regardless of your platform.
vgchartz.com

Sony Patent Could Hint Official PS5 Faceplates are Coming Soon - News

Sony has been granted a new patent, spotted by OPAttack, on November 16, 2021 that is titled "Cover for Electronic Device." The patent does show diagrams of PlayStation 5 faceplates. The patent mentions it is for "the ornamental design for a cover for an electronic device" with an image showing...
noisypixel.net

Interactive Thriller ‘Twelve Minutes’ Gets PS4, PS5, and Switch Release Date

Annapurna Interactive announced that the Luis Antonio-developed narrative adventure Twelve Minutes will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2021. A new trailer was also released that shows extended gameplay and comments from those who reviewed the game. Twelve Minutes features a cast of characters...
gamerevolution.com

When is the Myth of Empires PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Myth of Empires is a surprise smash hit on PC (Steam). As a result, gamers are hoping that console ports are on the way. But, is there a Myth of Empires PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED model release date? Here’s the latest on this multiplayer sandbox game coming to the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.
noisypixel.net

Death’s Door Shares PS4, PS5, and Switch Launch Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital has shared the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch launch trailer for their action-adventure title, Death’s Door. This title was formerly only available on PC and Xbox platforms. If you missed it, check out our review of the game’s initial PC release. Death’s Door stars a...
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Angry Alligator rampages to PS4 and PS5 November 30

Welcome to the swamp – a beautiful and quiet place. Well.. until the humans arrived and ruined everything. Tomorrow, on November 30, Angry Alligator will finally be launching on PlayStation 4 and be backwards compatible with PlayStation 5. So are you ready to become an alligator – and hungry for some adventure? It’s time for gator greatness.
