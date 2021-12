College basketball, meet AJ Griffin. He may have been a little late to the party, but Griffin kicked the door down, barged in and announced his presence with authority Friday night against Lafayette. The Blue Devils crushed the Leopards 88-55 behind double-digit scoring from five different players, none being more important to the team’s future success than the 18 points Griffin contributed. And after the journey the New York native has had, he had every right to take it in.

LAFAYETTE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO