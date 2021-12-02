ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month

By Nick Eatman
Dallas Sports Focus
 2 days ago
The awards keep rolling in for Micah Parsons and it seems like something he should get used to. The Cowboys linebacker was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, a month that saw him record...

