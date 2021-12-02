Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month

The lights won't be brighter anywhere else than they will be Thursday in Arlington, Texas. The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, anticipated to be a legitimate showdown between the two teams that have cerebral quarterbacks going up against tenacious defenses. Derek Carr and Dak Prescott have been having productive seasons for their respective teams, but have struggled as of late. Both QBs will feel propelled to step up big on the national stage against the likes of Maxx Crosby, Casey Hayward Jr., Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO