Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

Moochie is a sweet wiggly boy who was found as a stray and is looking for his forever family. Moochie is around 12 months old as of August 2021 and has topped out at a very compact 70 lbs. He has short, glossy black fur, and only sheds moderately. He appears to be primarily Labrador Retriever mixed with American Staffordshire Terrier. He can put a smile on anyone’s face! : ) While he had one squabble with a grumpy dog that bullied him when first in the impound, he has got along swimmingly with the other friendly dogs at his foster family’s boarding facility and even gets along with cats!

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO