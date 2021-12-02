ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Audere Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 At-Home Sample Collection Kit

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted Emergency Use Authorization for an at-home sample collection kit for SARS-CoV-2 molecular testing developed...

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Ivermectin use for Covid-19 treatment is not indicated nor approved by the FDA

The use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 has received considerable attention in the media. Ivermectin is currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of some parasitic worms (strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis) in humans, as well as for the treatment of certain internal and external parasites in various animal species. The drug has received attention as it has been touted as an inexpensive and readily available treatment for Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tmj4.com

FDA authorizes monoclonal antibody treatment for newborns, young children

Newborns and younger pediatric patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 can now receive monoclonal antibody treatments that were previously authorized for those 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had revised its emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab and etesevimab. The FDA says the monoclonal...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Panel Votes for COVID-19 Pill

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration has voted 13 to 10 to support the emergency use authorization of an antiviral pill from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat COVID-19, CNN reports. In October, the companies reported initial data that the drug, molnupiravir, which is taken orally...
PHARMACEUTICALS
GenomeWeb

Biocartis Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Sepsis Assay

NEW YORK – Belgium-based molecular diagnostics company Biocartis said on Tuesday that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SeptiCyte Rapid sepsis assay. The test, which distinguishes sepsis from noninfectious systemic inflammation in patients suspected of having sepsis, was launched in October 2020...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to endorse Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill. The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 to recommend emergency use authorization for Merck's molnupiravir oral capsules, the company announced. "With the continued spread of the virus and the emergence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA advisory committee recommends emergency use authorization of Merck's experimental drug - the first pill to treat COVID-19

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization of Merck & Co's experimental pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The drug, called molnupiravir, stops the virus from making copies of itself, which prevents it from spreading throughout the body. Recent trial data have...
INDUSTRY
WRAL

FDA advisors recommend emergency use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

FDA advisors recommend emergency use of Merck's COVID-19 pill. A major step forward for the first COVID-19 antiviral pill. FDA advisers narrowly vote to recommend emergency use authorization of Merck's medicine, which is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with COVID-19, but there are some concerns.
INDUSTRY
GenomeWeb

Labs Home in on SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

NEW YORK – With the highly mutated Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant a major global concern, labs around the world are furiously ramping up efforts to detect Omicron in order to grasp how far it has already spread and prevent it from spreading further. In the context of Delta dominance, many labs...
SCIENCE
healio.com

FDA designates recall of percutaneous thrombolytic devices as class I

Teleflex announced a worldwide recall of its percutaneous thrombolytic device for mechanical declotting of native arteriovenous fistulae and synthetic dialysis grafts. The recall affects the Arrow-Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device: 7R, in conjunction with the Arrow Rotator Drive Unit, due to risk for detachment of the orange inner lumen from the device basket, according to a company announcement.
HEALTH
KCBD

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children. Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12. That includes infants. The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FDA clears use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy for kids

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy in treating mild to moderate symptoms in all children, including newborns, who are at risk of severe illness. The therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, was previously authorized for children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Close We Are to the End of the Pandemic, Former FDA Head Says

Health officials have been working to eradicate COVID in the U.S. for over a year and a half now. Vaccines targeting the virus were first introduced in the country in late 2020, but slowing vaccination rates amid the spread of the Delta variant allowed the virus to continue to circulate at high levels this past summer. Now, as cases and hospitalizations in country have dropped dramatically, officials have put forward more efforts to keep those numbers low. Vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots are all newly authorized tools in the fight against COVID as the fall and winter months roll in. But how close are we really to the end of the pandemic?
PUBLIC HEALTH

