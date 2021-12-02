“Wonderful World of Animation” and “Disney Movie Magic” Scheduled Online Once Again at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Although Walt Disney was not around to see some of his dreams come to life, we as Guests can feel his presence in a lot of the attractions that he had a hand in. One of the attractions that Guests love in which Walt created for the 1964 World’s Fair is Carousel of Progress. Walt loved the idea of progress and the American family; with that, he wanted to create a stage show that would show Guests how technology has moved along as the years have gone by, and eventually what we can predict the future would be like. The attraction has gone through various iterations and locations, moving from Disneyland Resort to Walt Disney World Resort in Magic Kingdom.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO