We should’ve known something was up from the speeches made on Nov. 22nd when President Biden reappointed Fed Chair Powell and appointed Gov. Brainard as Vice Chair. “We’re in a position to attack inflation from a position of strength, not weakness,” Biden said then. Inflation, not unemployment. Both the appointees echoed that idea: “We know that high inflation takes a toll on families . . . We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” Powell said, while Brainard added that she was committed to “getting inflation down at a time when people are focused on their jobs and how far their pay checks will go.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO