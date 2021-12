In October, the Mad Cool festival announced part of the lineup for their 2022 festival, which is set to take place in Madrid from July 6-10. This initial lineup included acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, Imagine Dragons and more. The festival has now announced the acts that will complete the lineup, including Modest Mouse, Jack White, Stormzy, London Grammar and Glass Animals, bringing the total number of acts to 144 bands. Tickets are on sale here, and people who supported Mad Cool recently can receive a discount on the Sunday GA tickets.

