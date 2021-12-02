Hot water heater busts, replaced at Kelly Elementary after messy Wednesday morning

LEWISBURG — A leaky hot water heater for the Kelly Elementary School caused Wednesday’s two-hour delay.

Water leaked into the cafeteria, a storage area, the hallway leading to the cafeteria and at least one classroom, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock-Bough of the Lewisburg Area School District.

Water leaked through the ceiling and brought down some tiles.

The school’s custodians along with custodians from other district schools and maintenance personnel responded.

An inch of water was cleaned up along with the tile damage, contractors replaced the broken equipment and hot water service was restored to the cafeteria later that day.