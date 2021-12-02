ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Old Precedent Is Alive and Kicking: FLSA and 'Par-Knit Mills'

By Cliff Rieders
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis case that is a Fair Labor Standards Act case cites to the author’s seminal victory in Par-Knit Mills v. Stockbridge Fabrics, 636 F.2d 51 (3rd Cir. 1980). This case also...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
Law.com

Trial Judge Booted From Litigation That Ratcheted to 'Ever-Escalating Battle'

The appellate ruling is a win for the petitioners, which include the Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America N.A., and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. The Third District Court of Appeal disqualified Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko from litigation that began as a “straightforward mortgage foreclosure” but “has somehow transformed into an ever-escalating battle that no longer resembles its original form.”
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Law.com

People v. G.V.

The following papers were read on this Motion: People’s Motion for Unsealing of Records Pursuant to CPL §725.15 1 Affirmation in Opposition to Order Unsealing Records Associated with the Arrest of G.V 2 Affirmation in Reply to Opposition of Unsealing Records Associated with Arrest of G.V 3 DECISION AND ORDER The People have filed a motion by Notice of Motion dated August 6, 2021, seeking an Order which, pursuant to Judiciary Law 2-b(3) and CPL §725.15, unseals records associated with the arrest of G.V. and unseals any other records related to Mr. V.’s case that the People are compelled to disclose to satisfy their disclosure obligations in the matter of the pending criminal prosecution of Mr. V.’s adult codefendant, T.T. Mr. V. through counsel, filed opposition to the People’s motion, and the People filed reply papers in further support thereof. The People’s Motion for Unsealing is decided as follows: It is undisputed that Mr. V. was initially the subject of a criminal prosecution in the Youth Part of the County Court of Nassau County, and that on April 5, 2021, his case was removed from the Youth Part to the New York State Family Court in Nassau County. (Affirmation in Opposition to Order Unsealing Records Associated with the Arrest of G.V., dated August 20, 2021 ["Burrows Aff. In Opp."],
LAW
Law.com

Attorney Hit With Public Reprimand for Disclosing Client Info on Avvo

An attorney who replied to a client’s negative review of him on the online legal directory Avvo.com with the client’s personal information and case details has been cited with a public reprimand. By order of the Supreme Court of Nevada, attorney Robert Draskovich must also pay court costs for disciplinary...
LAW
Law.com

Couple Sues ABC Corps., Purity Zinc Metals Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan filed a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Kenneth Barber and Nickcol Barber. The complaint targets ABC Corps. 1-2 and Purity Zinc Metals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04890, Barber et al v. Purity Zinc Metals, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit against LM General

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against LM General Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint over alleged property damage was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Benjamin Pointer and Lula Pointer. The case is 1:21-cv-04892, Pointer et al v. LM General Insurance Company.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flsa#Alive And Kicking#Arbitration#Precedent#Knit#Stockbridge Fabrics
Law.com

Who Got the Work?: Benzene Litigation Targets Secret and Old Spice Antiperspirant

Welcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers who are being brought in to handle key California cases and close major deals for their clients. In this week’s column, Procter & Gamble faces benzene-related litigation; a former NASA police officer sues security...
LAW
Law.com

Not Worth a Try: Courts Can Strike Unmanageable PAGA Claims Before Trial

The proliferation of unruly PAGA actions may soon end, thanks to a recent decision from the California Court of Appeals. Employment actions for penalties pursuant to the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (PAGA) have exploded in recent years. PAGA, which allows individual employees to step in the shoes of the California Labor Commissioner and recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves and other so-called “aggrieved employees,” is popular among the plaintiffs’ bar because (in addition to providing for attorneys’ fees) the PAGA statute does not require certification. For years, this has allowed the plaintiffs’ bar to use PAGA as a procedural vehicle to represent huge and disparate groups of employees without considering whether their claims could be proved using common proof.
LAW
Law.com

Man Sues M Towers Over Fair Labor Standards Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Edwin Lebron. The suit, against construction company M Towers and its owner, pursues claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04893, Lebron v. M Towers, LLC et al.
LAW
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

4 exemptions in the OSHA vaccine mandate that employers need to know

The new masking, testing, and vaccine requirements put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to cover 84 million employees, but there are key exemptions that could ease the strain on some employers. A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit court on Friday did rule to...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy