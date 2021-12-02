Old Precedent Is Alive and Kicking: FLSA and 'Par-Knit Mills'

The following papers were read on this Motion: People’s Motion for Unsealing of Records Pursuant to CPL §725.15 1 Affirmation in Opposition to Order Unsealing Records Associated with the Arrest of G.V 2 Affirmation in Reply to Opposition of Unsealing Records Associated with Arrest of G.V 3 DECISION AND ORDER The People have filed a motion by Notice of Motion dated August 6, 2021, seeking an Order which, pursuant to Judiciary Law 2-b(3) and CPL §725.15, unseals records associated with the arrest of G.V. and unseals any other records related to Mr. V.’s case that the People are compelled to disclose to satisfy their disclosure obligations in the matter of the pending criminal prosecution of Mr. V.’s adult codefendant, T.T. Mr. V. through counsel, filed opposition to the People’s motion, and the People filed reply papers in further support thereof. The People’s Motion for Unsealing is decided as follows: It is undisputed that Mr. V. was initially the subject of a criminal prosecution in the Youth Part of the County Court of Nassau County, and that on April 5, 2021, his case was removed from the Youth Part to the New York State Family Court in Nassau County. (Affirmation in Opposition to Order Unsealing Records Associated with the Arrest of G.V., dated August 20, 2021 ["Burrows Aff. In Opp."],

