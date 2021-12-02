EUR/USD analysis: Remains in previous range

AUD: During Friday’s the daily RSI on AUD/USD cracked through 20, a rare occurrence, which highlights just how extreme the move on the downside has been for the pair. When looking at the RSI, I tend to focus on the indicator when it is at extremes or divergences occurs, not simply when the indicator crosses 30 or 70. When at extremes, the RSI can be a great tool when looking for reversals, which was the case when I looked at the extreme upside in AUD/JPY back in October and since hitting the reversal trigger, the cross fell 6%.

