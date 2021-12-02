ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD analysis: Remains in previous range

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate remained near previous day's trading levels, as the pair fluctuated between 1.1310 and 1.1350. In the meantime, the 100-hour simple moving average had...

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1274; (P) 1.1303; (R1) 1.1340; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1487). On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of more weakness

EURUSD is trying to stabilize after a recent sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally. We see the current price rally as wave 4) that already stopped at the 1.1370 resistance...
DailyFx

AUD/USD at the Extremes, Fading EUR/GBP Rallies Remains Appropriate

AUD: During Friday’s the daily RSI on AUD/USD cracked through 20, a rare occurrence, which highlights just how extreme the move on the downside has been for the pair. When looking at the RSI, I tend to focus on the indicator when it is at extremes or divergences occurs, not simply when the indicator crosses 30 or 70. When at extremes, the RSI can be a great tool when looking for reversals, which was the case when I looked at the extreme upside in AUD/JPY back in October and since hitting the reversal trigger, the cross fell 6%.
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Move Lower

Looking at the EUR/USD chart, we can see the quick climb from 1.126 to 1.138 on Nov. 30, followed by a correction back to 1.126. It bounced from 1.126 support to the 1.134 range, where it traded for a few days, holding above the 1.13 zone. However, it didn’t consolidate...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, downside seems cushioned

USD/CAD witnessed a corrective pullback on Monday amid a pickup in crude oil prices. Rising Fed rate hike bets continued underpinning the USD and helped limit the downside. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the North...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Break under 127.50 to trigger more losses

EUR/JPY hold in range, with key levels at 127.50 and 128.00. Dominant trend points to the downside, but some positive sign for the euro emerge. Gains below 129.00 should be seen as corrective. The EUR/JPY is rising on Monday, trading in a familiar range. The main trend is to the...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7035-40 area, focus shifts to RBA decision on Tuesday

The risk-on impulse prompted some short-covering around the perceived riskier aussie. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and might cap the upside for AUD/USD. Investors now look forward to the RBA decision on Tuesday for some meaningful impetus. The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Future markets, interest rates, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

USD/JPY's 5 vital numbers for Friday's NFP as follows: 112.66, 112.81, 112.92, 113.51 and 113.82. Actual 112.91 to 113.32 or 41 pips. profit was earned on shorts. The trades was accomplished in 2 stages. because the trade was a middle range trade as all NFP releases are turning out to be reality.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Gold consolidates as merged MAs curb advances

Gold is currently edging sideways not too far below the 1,800 mark after managing to find its feet around the 1,757-1,768 support base, following the latest plunge in the commodity from the 1,877 high. The flattened simple moving averages (SMAs) have joined together and are sponsoring a clear price trend.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure remains despite limited dollar’s demand

Depressed US Treasury yields prevent the greenback from resuming its advance. Germany Factory Orders fell by 1% YoY in October, much worse than anticipated. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further, needs to piece the immediate support at 1.1260. The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.1300 threshold, having peaked...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Bulls step on the gas and rech into fresh highs

USD/JPY is trading at the highs of the day as the US dollar catches a bid. Covid fears are abating and inflationary pressures are now the focus. US CPI will be a key data event this week ahead of the Fed later this month. The US dollar and yields are...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds on firm grounds in risk-on environment

NZD/USD is consolidating in a risk-on environment. The covid fears are abating and focus now turns to yield. NZD/USD is ending the North American session as the laggard amongst commodity-forex as the Aussie and Cad play catch-up in a risk-on environment pertaining to positive news on the covid-front. At the...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY triple top reversal at 133.12 resistance

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the EURJPY. In this video I review the triple top reversal at the 133.12 monthly resistance level. EURJPY Monthly:. Monthly support at 127.07 and 121.61, resistance at 133.12. Price is forming a...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Faces An Uphill Task Near 1.1400

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1300. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1270 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.3350 and started a fresh decline. Crude oil price is consolidating losses below $70.00. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro started an upside correction from...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Declines below 1.1300

The EUR/USD declined below the support of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the 1.1300 level, on Thursday. By the middle of Friday'' trading, the rate had found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1282 and recovered to the two SMAs at the 1.1315 level. In...
investing.com

EUR/USD: Likely To Continue Sideways

Yesterday was the second consecutive small bear day. By trading below Wednesday’s low, EUR/USD triggered a Low 2 sell signal and a sell signal for a double top bear flag (November 18 and 30). The bears want the yearlong bear trend to continue. However, there should be a trading range lasting at least a couple months beginning soon since the EUR/USD is in the middle of a 7-year trading range.
