Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Schools on Lockout following Westside shooting

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

11:25 UPDATE: The lockout has been lifted.

BINGHAMTON, NY- According to Binghamton City School District, a lockout has been activated at Binghamton High School, Horace Mann Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary due to a community safety issue in the surrounding area.

Classes are continuing as usual, but no one can enter or leave the building at this time.

If the lockout continues through the lunch period, all students will be asked to remain on campus.

Binghamton Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Main Street between Crandall and Edwards.

Comments / 5

Ironside556
2d ago

You mean to tell me that with NY's catch and release programs for criminals that the crime rate is spiking? No way.....

coolbuick65
2d ago

Welcome to the new Binghamton. Its become a nice family hometown place to live. Same as Endicott and Johnson City. And you know why!!

