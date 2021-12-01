Tom Morello Drops Another Single From New Album

Has teamed up with MXR for his latest piece of signature gear, the Power 50. The overdrive pedal recreates the sound of Morello’s go-to amplifier setup. The Power 50’s sound apes that of the amp and cab setup Morello has used throughout his entire career: a Marshall JCM800 2205 head and a Peavey 4×12 cab. It features controls for gain, treble, midrange, bass, volume and presence, with the gain character aping that of Morello’s Marshall. There’s also an effects loop if you want to, as Morello does, put all of your other effects post-distortion. The effects loop breaks out the pedal’s signal path between the EQ and the volume and presence controls.
